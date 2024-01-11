Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 117 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 499,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

