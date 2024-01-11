Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.66. 1,512,066 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

