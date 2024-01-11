Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,262,000 after acquiring an additional 695,295 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,324,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 179,048 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,868,000 after acquiring an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 495,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,437,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 948,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $105.85.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.