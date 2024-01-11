Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. 1,242,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,560. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.