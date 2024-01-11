Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 101.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 396.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,301. The firm has a market cap of $599.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

