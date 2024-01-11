Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 391.7% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $68.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

