Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $8.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.20. The stock had a trading volume of 518,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.75. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

