Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.41 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $7.21 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $233.36 or 0.00505252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,025,837 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,020,067. The last known price of Bittensor is 237.00314629 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,040,333.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

