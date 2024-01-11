Bittensor Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $235.51 or 0.00504253 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $10.75 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,023,869 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,020,067. The last known price of Bittensor is 237.00314629 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,040,333.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.