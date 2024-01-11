Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 85.2% in December

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $7,428,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 234,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.