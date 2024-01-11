Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 212.9% from the December 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $50,646.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,069.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of BGB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 159,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,138. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

