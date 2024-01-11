Blue Chip Partners LLC Acquires 625 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.80.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $789.76. 273,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $749.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

