Blue Chip Partners LLC Buys 55,148 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,148 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.4% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $178.72. 441,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

