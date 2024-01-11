Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 7,176 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM remained flat at $94.47 during trading on Thursday. 1,609,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,991. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

