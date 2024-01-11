Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,085.86. 917,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,105. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,012.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $915.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

