Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 434 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Blue Chip Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 1,655,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $97.84.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

