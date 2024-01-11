Blue Chip Partners LLC Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,939 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $107.90. 154,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,630. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $121.25.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

