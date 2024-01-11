Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.45 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $46.45 million and $366.75 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,223,908,894.5966516 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.53213653 USD and is up 17.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $370,064,195.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

