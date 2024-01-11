Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) VP Eli Berkovitch Sells 7,750 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.91. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

