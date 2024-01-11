Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 189,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,843. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $61.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Brady by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 14.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 29.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $3,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

