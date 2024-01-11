Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.35). Approximately 4,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.26 ($0.35).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.07. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

Featured Stories

