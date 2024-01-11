Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Shares Down 0.8%

Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.24. Approximately 25,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 26,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$189.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54.

In other Brompton Split Banc news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total value of C$1,521,330.00.

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

