Bronwyn Curtis Purchases 5,547 Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,525.39).

BH Macro GBP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON BHMG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 357 ($4.55). 707,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,153. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,761.54 and a beta of -0.19. BH Macro GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($5.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 361.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.36.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

