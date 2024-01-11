Bronwyn Curtis Purchases 5,547 Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Curtis purchased 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £20,024.67 ($25,525.39).
BH Macro GBP Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON BHMG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 357 ($4.55). 707,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,153. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,761.54 and a beta of -0.19. BH Macro GBP has a 52-week low of GBX 334 ($4.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($5.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 361.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.36.
About BH Macro GBP
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BH Macro GBP
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.