Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.60. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

