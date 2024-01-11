BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $840.00

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 840 ($10.71) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.71). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.71), with a volume of 271,742 shares.
BTG Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 840 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47.
BTG Company Profile
BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.
