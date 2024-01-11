Bull Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.6% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $671.63. 690,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.07. The company has a market cap of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.