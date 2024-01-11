Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,486,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,146,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

