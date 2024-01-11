Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 432,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 175,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Aflac by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Aflac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 141,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.08. The stock had a trading volume of 600,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,631. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

