BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading Down 8.8%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 543,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,341% from the average daily volume of 37,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

BYTE Acquisition Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYTE Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.