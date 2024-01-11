Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXB shares. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $124,004.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.