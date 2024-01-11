Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXB shares. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining
Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $124,004.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.