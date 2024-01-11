Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Down 0.5%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.94. 467 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period.
Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile
The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.
