Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.39

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $23.92. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 15,696 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

