Capital One Financial (COF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2024 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Capital One Financial was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

1/4/2024 – Capital One Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

1/2/2024 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

12/6/2023 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

12/4/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.34. 2,006,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

