Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $20.59 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05649571 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00084849 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00028197 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023005 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014695 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007797 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,528,237,976 coins and its circulating supply is 35,385,681,673 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
