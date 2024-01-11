Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $20.59 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.06 or 0.05649571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00084849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,528,237,976 coins and its circulating supply is 35,385,681,673 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.