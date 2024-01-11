CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. CDTi Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

