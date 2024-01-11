CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
CDTi Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. CDTi Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
