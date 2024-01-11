Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

