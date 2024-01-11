Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 549,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 471,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

