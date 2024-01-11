Centurion (CNT) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $36,047.34 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00045902 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

