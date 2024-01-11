CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

CF Bankshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.54. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 16.69%.

In other news, Director David L. Royer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

