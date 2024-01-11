CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.32. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 45,643 shares.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

