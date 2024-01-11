Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.06. Check-Cap shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 39,249 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, research analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

