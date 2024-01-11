Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in December

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
