Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in December

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. 895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

