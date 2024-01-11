Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 12,325,000 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,356,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 997.25, a P/E/G ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Chewy by 141.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

