China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,094. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

