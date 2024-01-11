China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,094. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
