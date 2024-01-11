China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 232.4% in December

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the December 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,311. China Tower has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

