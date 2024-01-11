China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Up 232.4% in December

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the December 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,311. China Tower has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
China Tower Company Profile
