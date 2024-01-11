Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.59

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.59 and traded as high as $17.02. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 61,122 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $59,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,884,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.