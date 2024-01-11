Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $45.68 million and approximately $428,628.30 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,780,501,819 coins and its circulating supply is 9,080,550,008 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

