Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.