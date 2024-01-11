Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of CLM opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

