Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of CLM opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.