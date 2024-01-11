Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
CRF opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- CrowdStrike: analysts bullish, but is it the right time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.