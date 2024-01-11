Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

